Katy Perry is going to the "Mutt Ball" in upcoming "Small Talk" video

Katy Perry’s upcoming “Small Talk” video is going to the dogs.
The singer posted a behind-the-scenes tease of the video on Instagram, revealing that the real stars of the visual are canines.
In a pre-production meeting, Katy discusses casting with her team.
“I want the Jennifer Aniston of dogs, I want the Brad Pitt of dogs, I want star dogs,” Katy says.
We then cut to scenes from the video which is set at a dog show called “The Mutt Ball,” where the motto is “making fetch happen.” Of course, Katy famously attended the dog show's inspiration -- The Met Ball -- earlier this year, dressed as a chandelier.
In the caption, Katy reveals the video will be “unleashed” on Friday, August 30.
