Katy Perry is coy about those Taylor Swift collab rumors

Courtesy ABCFor a while now, fans have been convinced that Katy Perry is collaborating with her one-time frenemy, Taylor Swift. The latest rumor is that the collab is Katy's song, "Daisies" -- because Taylor wore a sweater with daisies on it on Instagram the other day.

Katy, of course, won't say one way or another. But speaking with Extra, Katy did say she'll sing "Daisies" on the American Idol finale this weekend, and teases, "My team and I have come up with a really innovative way to perform [it]."

But as for whether or not Taylor's involved in that performance, Katy says, "You're just gonna have to tune in to Idol next week to see all rumors, true or false.”

Pregnant Katy also assured fans that, "I'm not gonna have a live birth on American Idol," even though she admits, "The producers would love that!"

Lionel Richie added, "We could have ratings! Ratings!"

As previously reported, Lionel and fellow American Idol judge Luke Bryan will also be performing on the American Idol finale Sunday: Lionel will reprise his 1985 charity song "We Are the World" with American Idol alumi.

