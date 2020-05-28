Katy Perry is bummed the space launch got "bumped"

ABC/Gavin Bond

ABC/Gavin BondLike many others, Katy Perry was looking forward to the Space X launch on Wednesday, but it ultimately got scrubbed due to weather.

Nonetheless, the 35-year-old singer, who is expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom, was able to put the delaying of the history-making moment into perspective. Alongside a photo of herself rocking a silver metallic dress and sparkling shoes, she wrote, "Welp. Today’s #SpaceLaunchLive was BUMPED due to weather, but what’s two days when @spacex has been waiting for 18 years."

She added, "Let’s pray it’s in the cards for Saturday! Set your alarm for the 3:22pm EDT launch, and don’t miss the pregame with me on @Discoveryand @ScienceChannel for a historical moment in space travel."

Perry is just one of the entertainers performing live before the space launch. Joining the "Daisies" artist are Adam Savage, former NASA engineer and YouTuber Mark Rober and other surprise guests.

By Danielle Long

