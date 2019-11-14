Katy Perry hangs with Prince Charles in India

ABC/Eric McCandless

The singer spent time with Prince Charles at a meeting of the British Asian Trust in Mumbai Wednesday.

According to the Clarence House Instagram page -- the official page of The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall -- Katy heard about the work the Trust is doing and decided to join the meeting to learn more about the charity, which is working to tackle poverty and inequality in South Asia.

Katy posted her photo with Prince Charles on Instagram Thursday, which just so happened to be his 71st birthday.

“Happiest 71st His Royal Highness Prince Charles @clarencehouse,” she wrote. “It was a pleasure spending a little time with you and many brilliant Indian minds looking for incredible solutions to making India a more wonderful place through your organization @thebritishasiantrust”

She added, “I’m so glad some of the focus is on sustainability and solutions to protecting the environment.”

Katy is in India to perform at the OnePlus Music Festival on November 16, along with Dua Lipa.

“They say every single cell of your body rejuvenates itself about every 7 years and it’s been 7 years since I’ve been to India so let’s just say a brand new me is ready to par-tay at the #oneplusmusicfestival on Nov 16th with the cutie @dualipa,” she wrote on Instagram earlier this week.

In 2010, Katy married her now-ex husband Russell Brand in India. She's currently engaged to Orlando Bloom.

