Katy Perry gives a peek at what would have been her Madonna-inspired Met Gala look

John Lamparski/Getty ImagesThe COVID-19 pandemic may have put the kibosh on the Met Gala this year, but Katy Perry has given fans a taste of what would have been.

In an Instagram post, the pregnant singer revealed she would have worn a creation from Jean Paul Gaultier. It’s a pink corset designed to fit around her baby bump and featuring Gaultier’s signature cone-shaped bra, popularized by Madonna back in the ‘90s.

“what would have been…#TheMetBall2020,” Katy captioned the image, along with a broken heart emoji.

The Met Gala theme this year was supposed to be "About Time: Fashion and Duration,” and it’s clear Katy’s look would have a been a nod to one of Madonna’s most enduring looks from her Blond Ambition World Tour.

The Met Gala was to have taken place Monday, May 4.

