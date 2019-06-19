Katy Perry geeks out at Disneyland's new Galaxy's Edge park

ABC/Craig SjodinKaty Perry, Star Wars nerd?

The singer and American Idol judge spent Tuesday indulging her inner Jedi at Disneyland's new Galaxy's Edge theme park, which recreates the Star Wars universe in amazing detail.

On her Instagram, you can see Katy posing onboard the park's full-scale recreation of Han Solo's Millennium Falcon, watching fireworks explode outside the iconic "hunk of junk" spaceship, making her own lightsaber, indulging in a lightsaber battle and enjoying otherworldly concoctions at Oga's Cantina.

There's also a picture of young boy wearing a Resistance pilot's helmet and an R2-D2 backpack -- he may be Finn, the son of Katy's fiance Orlando Bloom.

"May the 18th be with u!" she captioned the photos and videos. "Did I do it right?"

In other Katy news, she retweeted a clip of two members of the British band Bastille talking about how much they love Katy and her new single "Never Really Over" during a radio appearance in the Netherlands. She replied with a request for a collaboration, writing, "maaaaates pls hv ur ppl call my ppl or my ppl will call ur ppl lets make a chune."

