Katy Perry, Gavin DeGraw to perform on Memorial Day benefit concert ‘Side By Side’

Katy Perry, Gavin DeGraw and Ne-Yo will all perform as part of Side by Side: A Celebration of Service, a benefit concert taking place on Memorial Day.

The event will stream at Northwell Health’s YouTube Channel May 31 starting at 7 p.m. ET. Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, and featuring the Northwell’s Nurse Choir, the concert will pay tribute to military and heath care heroes of New York and raise money for Northwell Health’s Military Liason Services program.

The money raised will help give veterans access to medical and behavioral health care, and connect them with resources they need to transition to civilian life.

A trailer for the event is set to a piano version of Katy’s hit “Firework,” and features footage of military and health care workers in action.

Visit SideBySideNYC.com to find out more about the event.

