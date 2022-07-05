Katy Perry faces online criticism over Fourth of July tweet

ABC/Eric McCandless

Critics were not feeling Katy Perry‘s Independence Day post.

On Monday, July 4, the pop star published a tweet sharing her point of view in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which led to many states outlawing abortions almost immediately.

“‘Baby you’re a firework’ is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh,” Katy wrote, referencing her 2010 song.

While the tweet conveys an abortion rights stance, Katy is facing criticism because she previously publicly supported billionaire Rick Caruso‘s run for Mayor of Los Angeles. The issue? Caruso is viewed as someone who holds an anti-abortion stance, despite his current campaign which touts that he is in favor of abortion rights.

In the past, Caruso reportedly donated nearly a million dollars to lawmakers who say they oppose abortion, including former presidential candidate John Kasich and Republican leaders Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy. In May, he was called out by Planned Parenthood for supporting “some of the strongest enemies [of] reproductive rights in the country.”

The responses under Katy’s July 4th tweet were flooded with people calling her out for supporting Caruso.

“You supported an anti-abortion mayoral candidate in the last 30 days,” one social media user responded, reposting the “Firework” singer’s June 4 tweet showing support of Caruso.

Another tweeted, “Girl you endorsed Rick Caruso maybe sit this one out.”

“Hey remember literally a month ago when you tweeted out support for a dude that has donated millions of dollars to forced birth politicians?” yet another commented.

