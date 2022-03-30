Katy Perry explains why her daughter is her “everything muse”

ABC/Gavin Bond

Katy Perry says she hasn’t had any trouble finding inspiration since welcoming her one-year-old daughter Daisy Dove. The “Roar” hitmaker reveals that the toddler is now her “everything muse.”

“I put her in a gingham dress, and she loves coming out and presenting it. And everyone obviously has a reaction, and she loves the reaction,” she told Page Six of her little one’s burgeoning personality. “She’s always twirling … and she’s into putting on our shoes. I have hundreds of pairs of shoes, of course, because I’m a shoe designer. But she puts them on and she likes to slide around the house.”

Katy’s fiancé Orlando Bloom isn’t safe from having his footwear pilfered by their daughter. “It’s just really sweet,” she said of her little one modeling “daddy’s shoes.”

The Grammy nominee recently celebrated buying back her footwear line, Katy Perry Collections, which she founded in 2017. She relaunched her line on Tuesday with a brand new spring collection — with Daisy’s help. Katy pays tribute to her daughter in an upcoming thong sandal, which features a daisy motif.

In addition, Katy says her little one also inspired her to begin designing a baby shoe line “for real.” Prior to welcoming Daisy, the “When I’m Gone” singer admits she only “dabbled” with the idea.

“She’s my everything muse,” the American Idol judge explained. “She’s my whole heart. I’m just so grateful; she is really my gift.”

