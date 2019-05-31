Katy Perry drops her first solo single in two years, "Never Really Over"

Capitol Records

Capitol RecordsAfter teasing us with a couple of trailers, Katy Perry finally shared the full video for "Never Really Over" -- her first solo single in two years -- at the stroke of midnight on Friday.

The colorful, upbeat clip, shot in Malibu, features the American Idol judge singing about trying to let go of a past heartbreak, while taking part in various heart-healing rituals, like yoga and acupuncture.

"Two years and just like that, my heart still takes me back," she sings, while standing in the middle of a meadow surrounded by dancers. "It's never really over."

"Never Really Over" is produced by Zedd, with whom she teamed up for "365" back in February.

Perry’s last studio album was 2017’s Witness.

