Katy Perry dresses up as a giant "I Voted" sticker when casting her ballot

On Tuesday, Katy shared a comical video of herself dropping off her ballot in a secure mail drop box. The clip is set to “Not The End Of The World” — a song from of her latest album Smile — and shows her walking up to the mailbox, face mask and all, with her hair pulled back.

After bending over to slip the ballot in the box, she straightens up, and we can see she’s rocking a giant foam headpiece in the shape of an “I Voted” sticker as she dances around excitedly.

“ONLY ONE WEEK TIL ELECTION DAY! VOTE NOW!!!” the pop star enthusiastically captioned the Instagram post, before challenging fans to prove that they voted too.

“SHOW ME YOUR AFTER VOTE GLOW AND I’LL GIVE IT A SHARE!” she added. “DO IT FOR THE STICKER (AND DEMOCRACY).”

A few hours later, Katy, who welcomed her first child Daisy Dove with Orlando Bloom in August, shared another post urging people to get out and vote.

“THE #TUESDAYTRUTH IS IF YOU DONT VOTE WE CANT PROMISE WE’LL GET BACK TO POSTING THIRST PICS/FUN VIDEOS/SELLING YOU S*** AND DONT YOU WANT THAT BACK ON UR FEED? I DO,” she wrote. “RECLAIM YOUR INBOX AND YOUR SCROLL! LOL. VOTE!”

ONLY ONE WEEK TIL ELECTION DAY! 🗳VOTE NOW!!! 🗳 SHOW ME YOUR AFTER VOTE ✨GLOW✨ AND I’LL GIVE IT A ❤️LIKE❤️ OR RT! DO IT FOR THE STICKER (AND DEMOCRACY 💁🏼‍♀️) pic.twitter.com/FwRRp3TnfC — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) October 27, 2020

