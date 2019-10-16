Katy Perry does the horizontal hula with a tattooed biker in new "Harleys in Hawaii" video

Capitol RecordsKaty Perry's long-awaited song and video for "Harleys in Hawaii" has finally arrived.

The clip finds Katy on a motorcycle driving down a highway in Hawaii -- duh -- but we also see her in a pool, singing in a club where a fight breaks out, and frolicking in a motel room while eating her favorite snack: Cheetos.

Her love interest in the video is a tattooed and bearded biker. They kiss passionately on a beach, ride on a bike together and engage in extremely steamy activity in another motel room.

"When I hula hula hula/so good you'll take me to the jeweler, jeweler, jeweler/there's pink and purple in the sky/we're riding Harleys in Hawaii," Katy croons to a tropical beat.

Katy co-wrote "Harleys in Hawaii" with the same collaborators with whom she did her most recent track, "Small Talk": Charlie Puth, Johan Carlsson and JKash.

"Harleys in Hawaii" is Katy's latest stand-alone single release, following "Small Talk" and "Never Really Over."

