Katy Perry announced as ambassador for Prince Charles' British Asian Trust

After first meeting Prince Charles in India back in November, Katy Perry is now teaming up with the royal as an ambassador for his British Asian Trust.

The singer will work specifically with the British Asian Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund for India, which aims to substantially reduce child trafficking and abuse in India over the next five years. In a statement, Katy explains she was impressed by the organization’s plan to cut child trafficking in half.

“That is why I am especially honored to be named an ambassador for the British Asian Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund, and to help shine my light on the work that the British Asian Trust will be doing in South Asia, and to be a part of finding solutions to child trafficking,” she says. “Children are vulnerable and innocent and have to be protected.”

Back in November, Katy posted about meeting Prince Charles on his 71st birthday while they were both in Mumbai.

“It was a pleasure spending a little time with you and many brilliant Indian minds looking for incredible solutions to making India a more wonderful place through your organization @thebritishasiantrust,” she wrote on Instagram.

