Katy Perry and Sam Smith to appear at the GLAAD Media Awards

Katy Perry and Sam Smith are among the stars who’ve joined the lineup for this year’s GLAAD Media Awards.

They’re part of a star-studded lineup of LGBTQ and LGBTQ-ally stars who’ll take part in the ceremony, including Matt Bomer, Sterling K. Brown, Laverne Cox, Dan Levy, Jim Parsons, JoJo Siwa, Mackenzie Davis, Clea DuVall, Anthony Rapp, DJ “Shangela” Pierce and Wilson Cruz.

The GLAAD Media Awards honor fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. In the music category, nominees include Sam for their latest album, Love Goes, as well as Lady Gaga, Adam Lambert, Ricky Martin, Halsey and Miley Cyrus for their latest releases.

Among the movie and TV nominees are Schitt’s Creek, Superstore, The Umbrella Academy, Killing Eve, Star Trek: Discovery, Ratched, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, The Prom, and The Old Guard.

The 32nd annual ceremony will stream on GLAAD’s YouTube channel Thursday, April 8 at 8 p.m. ET, and on Hulu that same day, starting at 10 p.m. ET. It’ll also be available on demand on Hulu until the end of June.

By Andrea Dresdale

