Katy Perry and Lil Nas X to perform at SHEIN Together virtual event for COVID-19 relief

PRNewsfoto/SHEINKaty Perry and Lil Nas X are among the artists who will be taking part in a global streaming event organized by e-retailer SHEIN for COVID-19 relief.

The four-hour SHEIN Together digital entertainment festival will be streamed via SHEIN’s free app on Saturday, May 9 at 1 p.m. PT. It'll feature exclusive music performances, celebrity segments, TikTok guests and more.

In addition to performances by Katy and Lil Nas, Rita Ora and Doja Cat will also be performing. Special guests will include Hailey Bieber, Yara Shahidi, Storm Reid and Tyler Cameron.

SHEIN will be donating $100,000 to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, and viewers will also be able to contribute. You can either donating through a link on the app or purchase a limited-edition #SHEINTogether t-shirt, with 100% of the proceeds going to the fund.

Tees cost $10 and are available to purchase starting today at SHEIN.com.

