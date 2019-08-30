Katy Perry and her dog Nugget are stars of The Mutt Ball in "Small Talk" video

Capitol Records

Capitol RecordsKaty Perry welcomes you to the hottest pooch party of the year -- The Mutt Ball -- in her new dog-tastic video for “Small Talk.”

In the clip, we see Katy as the ultimate dog lover. She does everything with her pup Nugget – from eating breakfast to working out on a treadmill to doing their hair. They’re also the stars of The Mutt Ball, which is kind of like The Met Ball of dog shows.

After Katy and Nugget win their trophy – beating out all the dog owners and their lookalike dogs -- a handsome man walks in with his pooch and Katy is immediately smitten. The two strike up a romance and poor Nugget is left out…until Nugget makes a love connection with the man’s dog and they all live happily ever after.

“Small Talk” follows Katy’s previous summer release, “Never Really Over,” which marked her first new solo music since 2017.

