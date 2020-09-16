Katy Perry among celebrities freezing their Instagram and Facebook accounts today

Liza Voloshin

Katy Perry is among a number of celebrities joining the Stop Hate for Profit coalition and joining in a one-day freeze on Instagram and Facebook sharing.

The demonstration is an effort to convince Instagram’s parent company Facebook to take action on addressing racism, hate, violence and disinformation on its massive platforms.

The “Smile” singer opened an Instagram post on Tuesday with a quote from author George Orwell that read, “In a time of deceit telling the truth is a revolutionary act.”

“I love sharing my music and my life with you on Instagram and Facebook, but TBH I can’t sit idly by while these platforms turn a blind eye to groups and posts spreading hateful disinformation and intentional confusion,” she explained.

“I’m standing with @naacp, @colorofchange, and @adl_national and will be freezing my Instagram and Facebook accounts on Wednesday, September 16th to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit,” she concluded, urging her followers to do the same.

The coalition is led by nine civil rights and advocacy organizations: the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Color of Change, Common Sense, Free Press, LULAC, Mozilla, NAACP, National Hispanic Media Coalition (NHMC) and Sleeping Giants.

They’re calling for a week of action on Instagram starting Wednesday, as well as a weeklong series of posts calling out Facebook.

Other celebrities taking part in the freeze include Sacha Baron Cohen, Naomi Campbell, Jennifer Lawrence, Judd Apatow, Ashton Kutcher, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, Jason Alexander, Kate Hudson, Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B. Jordan, Rosario Dawson, Ed Helmes, Isla Fisher, Mark Ruffalo, Kim Kardashian and Scooter Braun.

