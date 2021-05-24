Katy Perry adds eight dates to her Las Vegas residency showresidency show

Christine Hahn

Tickets for Katy Perry‘s upcoming Las Vegas residency show PLAY go on sale today, but pre-sale demand has been so high that she’s already added eight dates to the initial run of shows.

PLAY will debut at Resorts World Las Vegas on December 29, and run through January 15. The eight new dates run from March 2 to March 19, 2022. All 16 dates are on sale today via AXS.com.

If you’d rather try your luck at winning a ticket — after all, this is Las Vegas — a new sweepstakes has been announced, which you can entire at Tunespeak.com. You could win VIP tickets to opening night, plus round-trip airfare and a three-night stay at Resorts World. You’ll also get dinner and a meet-and-greet with Katy as part of the package.

Meanwhile, if you want to see what Katy, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan got up to Sunday night at the American Idol afterparty, check out Katy’s Instagram for photos of Lionel and Luke both wearing Katy’s wig. Lionel looks slightly better in it, it must be said. Katy’s also posted a three-minute-plus video of American Idol bloopers from this season.

