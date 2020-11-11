Katy and Orlando expand their family again — temporarily

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Katy Perry and her fiance Orlando Bloom welcomed daughter Daisy Dove over the summer, but now their family has grown again — if only for a short while.

You may remember that over the summer, Orlando’s beloved dog Mighty disappeared, but the search ended with the terrible news that the pooch was dead. Now, Orlando’s posted a picture of a tiny, adorable, scruffy-looking white dog on Instagram.

He wrote, “time for a #cutedog photo. meet BUDDY a one year old something & something mix. nothing can replace mighty man, but fostering this little guy has really filled my heart.”

Orlando continued, “If you’ve never fostered or are considering, I’d highly recommend it — it leaves two beings better off.” He also thanked two rescue organizations for “helping me to find my best ‘buddy.’”

But Buddy may yet end up being a permanent part of the Perry/Bloom household, along with Katy’s pup, Nugget. In the comments, Orlando told a fan, “At this point I can’t see myself giving him up. good thing about fostering is you can see if there’s a connect[ion] ‘cos that’s all it’s about for me.”

By Andrea Dresdale

