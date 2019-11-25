Katharine McPhee starts run as the "final Jenna" in Broadway's 'Waitress' tonight: "I'm really honored"

Matt Murphy

Starting tonight, American Idol star, singer and actress Katharine McPhee returns to the lead role of Jenna in Sara Bareilles' musical Waitress -- a part she first played last year. Since the show closes January 5, Katharine will be the final Jenna on on Broadway, so the experience will be bittersweet.

"Especially towards the end, it's going to be really a crazy emotional journey. But right now, I'm just super-excited," she tells ABC Audio. "It's the best time of year: It's the holidays...and everyone's excited because we get to go out with a bang. I'm really honored."

In fact, Kat's so excited that she doesn't even mind that she's working this Thursday.

"I have a show on Thanksgiving, a show on Christmas...I'm excited!" she gushes. "People are like, 'Oh, it's a bummer you have to work on Christmas.' I'm like, 'What are you talking about?'"

"Everyone's going to be just relishing every moment," she predicts. "And I'm going to be excited to be there...so I hope the audiences will be enjoying the show."

Of course, many other American Idol alums have appeared on Broadway -- in fact, season six winner Jordin Sparks just vacated the role of Jenna last night. So what took Kat so long to finally make her debut on the Great White Way?

"I was waiting for something special, and I think this show is really, really special," she explains.

One big attraction, she says, is the humor of the show, which is about an unhappily married, pregnant, pie-baking waitress who has an affair with her doctor.

"This show is so funny," Kat notes. "So for me, as an actress, it's a dream to be able to tell a dramatic, emotionally compelling story -- but also get to make people laugh all night long too!"

