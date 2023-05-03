Kate Bush reacts to Rock Hall induction: “Completely shocked”

Courtesy Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

If Kate Bush was surprised by the Stranger Things-fueled resurgence of her 1985 hit “Running Up that Hill,” she’s absolutely blown away that she’s going to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The reclusive British artist wrote on her official website, “I have to admit I’m completely shocked at the news of being inducted into the Hall of Fame! It’s something I just never thought would happen.”

“Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me. It means a great deal that you would think of me. It’s such a huge honor,” she continued. “Now, as part of the initiation ceremony, I get to find out about the secret handshake… there is one, right?”

No word on whether or not Bush will attend the November 3 induction ceremony in Brooklyn, NY.

