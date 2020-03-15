KARMA: Man Stuck With 17,700 Bottles Of Sanitizer After Being Banned From Selling On Amazon

Well this was some quick turnaround karma!
Brothers Matt and Noah Colvin attempted price gouge hand sanitizer to all those trying to stock up because of Coronavirus. to take advantage of the demand. They visited several stores in Chattanooga, Tenn. and Kentucky and filled a U-Haul with 17, 700 bottles of hand sanitizer in order to turn a profit. They were able to sell about 300 bottles at prices between $8 to $70 each until Amazon cut them off!
I would be driving up to stores, opening the car trunk & put up a for sale sign if I was them!
While millions of people across the U.S. searched in vain for hand sanitizer to protect themselves from the spread of the coronavirus, Matt Colvin amassed 17,700 bottles of the stuff. He is one of probably thousands of sellers who have stockpiles of hand sanitizer and crucial respirator masks that many hospitals are now rationing. Amazon, eBay, Walmart and other online-commerce platforms have pulled listings in an effort to stop their sellers from making excessive profits from a public health crisis. “I’m not looking to be in a situation where I make the front page of the news for being that guy who hoarded 20,000 bottles of sanitizer that I’m selling for 20 times what they cost me,” Colvin said. Update: After @nytimes published this article on Saturday morning, Matt Colvin said he was exploring ways to donate all the supplies. Tap the link in our bio to read our full report. @doug.strickland took this photo.