KARMA: Man Stuck With 17,700 Bottles Of Sanitizer After Being Banned From Selling On Amazon

Using a hand sanitizer

Well this was some quick turnaround karma!

Brothers Matt and Noah Colvin attempted price gouge hand sanitizer to all those trying to stock up because of Coronavirus. to take advantage of the demand. They visited several stores in Chattanooga, Tenn. and Kentucky and filled a U-Haul with 17, 700 bottles of hand sanitizer in order to turn a profit. They were able to sell about 300 bottles at prices between $8 to $70 each until Amazon cut them off!

I would be driving up to stores, opening the car trunk & put up a for sale sign if I was them!