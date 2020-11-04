Kanye West voted for the first time — We know who he voted for

PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP via Getty Images

Kanye West voted in his first presidential election on Tuesday, and to no-one’s surprise, he voted for himself.

The rapper took to Twitter afterwards, writing, “God is so good.”

West, dressed in a blue hooded sweatshirt and a black face mask, showed off his “I voted” sticker and added, “Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me.”

“The first vote of my life,” he added in another post that showed his name handwritten on the Wyoming ballot. “We are here to serve. We pray for every servant leader in the world.”

West’s name was on the ballot in 12 states: Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont.

“KEEP BELIEVING KANYE 2020 Thank you Jesus Christ,” Kanye wrote in a third post.

In the wee hours of the morning Wednesday, when it was clear he would not be winning the election by any stretch, he tweeted, “KANYE 2024.”

By George Costantino

