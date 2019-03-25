Kanye Selling His Shoes At North’s “Lemonade” Stand!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West took on a different spin on lemonade stands all for charity.

Instead of getting an ice cold glass of lemonade the two were selling Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Geode” sneakers at close to a dozen popup shop locations.

Each pair of sneakers sold for $300.

The money was donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, which is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organizations.

What do you think about the Kardashian-West pop up shop? POP UP HERE!! I want those shoes!!!