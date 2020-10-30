Kanye Gave Kim a Hologram of Her Father Robert Kardashian

KANYE WEST may have reached the height of insanity when putting together KIM KARDASHIAN’s 40th birthday gift. Because he gave her a hologram of her late father, ROBERT KARDASHIAN.

Hologram Robert tells Kim how proud he is of the whole family, and how he’s watching over all of them. And he loves the fact that she’s continuing his legacy by studying to become a lawyer.

Oh, and he also tells Kim she married, quote, “The most, most, most, most, most, genius man in the whole world, Kanye West!”

As tacky and weird as this might seem to a normal person, Kim LOVED it. She posted a video of the hologram and said, quote, “For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven.

“A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion.”

Robert died in 2003 . . . just shy of Kim’s 23rd birthday.

(Daily Beast)