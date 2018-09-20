Kaley Cuoco Talks About Ending The Big Bang Theory

Kaley Cuoco appeared on The Late, Late Show with James Corden to talk about the final season of The Big Bang Theory.

She said the decision to end the show was difficult: “It was definitely tough. There was not a dry eye in the room; a lot of hysterical sobs.” Cuoco continued, “It’s time now, I guess, to move on to other things, which is so heartbreaking, It’s been a long run, and we’re very grateful.”

She hopes that at some point, the elevator on the show gets fixed. It has been broken since the series began. Are you looking forward to the final season of Big Bang? What do you hope will happen?