JVKE to head out on first headlining North American tour this summer

JVKE will head out on his debut headlining tour this summer, and tickets go on sale soon.

The “golden hour” singer has named the trek What Tour Feels Like, which kicks off on August 3 with a stop at Vogue Theatre in Vancouver, Canada. From there, the TikTok sensation will hit major cities like Seattle, Los Angeles, Austin, Orlando, Nashville, Detroit and New York City.

His final stop is set for Saturday, September 2, at Boston’s House of Blues.

The tour comes shortly after JVKE’s sold-out debut shows in NYC and Los Angeles, which were held last month. Of course, the tour salutes the singer’s debut album, this is what _ feels like (Vol. 1-4) — spoken as “this is what blank feels like.”

General public tickets go on sale Friday, February 17, at 10 a.m. local venue time on his official website. More information regarding the purchase of VIP packages or accessing Wednesday’s presale is also included on JVKE’s website.

In other news, he revealed the story behind his song “i can’t help it,” which interpolates Elvis‘ “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

In a TikTok video, he explained he wanted to release it “but Elvis’ lawyers wouldn’t let me … until I paid them a bag.” Because he claimed to have coughed up a significant amount of cash, the singer told his fans, “Don’t let this flop.”

