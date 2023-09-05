Justin Timberlake’s next album is coming out “top of next year,” says Timbaland

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Justin Timberlake hasn’t released a new album since 2018’s Man of the Woods, but according to his musical collaborator Timbaland, we won’t have to wait too much longer for something new from JT.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Timbaland says Justin’s new album is coming out “top of next year” and adds, “That first single’s gonna be serious. I can’t tell you the title — just know it’s good.”

On top of that, Timbaland says he and Justin are working on an entire album together after a fan suggested they do one. The two have been collaborators since Justin’s 2006 album FutureSex/LoveSounds — which produced the #1 hit “SexyBack” — but they’ve never done a joint album.

Meanwhile, Justin, Timbaland and Nelly Furtado just released their first collaboration in 16 years, “Keep Going Up.” It’s the first release from Timbaland’s first EP in 14 years, Textbook Timbo.

Justin also has the animated film Trolls Band Together coming up — with a possible *NSYNC reunion song on the soundtrack — as well as the Netflix film Reptile.

