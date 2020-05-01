Justin Timberlake's "It's Gonna Be May" meme gets a COVID-19 makeover

Vera Anderson/WireImage

Justin Timberlake's notorious "It's Gonna Be May" meme has gotten an update for these COVID-19 times.

The singer posted the new version of the meme to his Twitter page Thursday, featuring the same old photo of him -- but wearing a face mask.

“Spring Summer 2020. Thanks for this, Internet,” Justin tweeted.

A month ago, the meme started circulating in a different context with people posting “It’s Gonna Be May” in response to the question “When is the quarantine going to end?” Turns out, that answer was a little too optimistic.

If you’re not familiar with where the meme came from, it was born out of Justin’s pronunciation of the line in the *NSYNC hit, “It’s Gonna Be Me," and has popped up every April 30 since 2012.

Spring Summer 2020. Thanks for this, Internet. pic.twitter.com/I3mdWPTjiN — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 1, 2020



