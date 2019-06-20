Justin Timberlake will tee off at American Century Championship next month

Matt Sullivan/Getty ImagesJustin Timberlake will once again be showing off his golf skills at the 30th annual American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe next month, the Tahoe Daily Tribune reports.

This year marks Justin’s fourth time playing in the celebrity tournament. He’ll be participating along with a host of other entertainment personalities and athletes, including Steph Curry, Charles Barkley, Aaron Rogers and last year’s champ, Tony Romo.

Although he's an avid golfer, Justin’s best finish from his three previous appearances was 21st place in 2016.

The event will take place at Edgewood Tahoe between July 9 and 14. It raises money for national and area charities and offers free admission to military personnel and guests.

Meanwhile, Justin can be heard in the new trailer for the Trolls movie sequel, Trolls World Tour. He reprises his role as Branch in the movie, which arrives in 2020.

