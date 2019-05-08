Justin Timberlake to receive Contemporary Icon Award from Songwriters Hall of Fame

RCA Records Justin Timberlake is an icon. That's according to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, which will present JT with its Contemporary Icon Award at this year's induction and awards gala.

The award is given to a songwriter/artist who has "attained an iconic status in pop culture." This is only the second time this award has been given out: The first person to win it was Lady Gaga, in 2015. Justin will receive the honor June 13 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

Songwriters Hall of Fame Chair Nile Rodgers said in a statement, "Justin is extraordinary. Like Michael Jackson and George Michael before him, he’s turned pop music into great art and made 3 or 4 of the most influential albums of the last 15 years. How? He knows the secret is extraordinary songs. He and Timbaland have defined an era.”

Speaking of Timbaland, another artist who's famous for working with Tim is being inducted into the Hall of Fame this year: Missy Elliott. She's the first female rapper ever to receive the honor.

At the June 13 event, Halsey will receive the Hal David Starlight Award, which is given to young songwriters making an impact in the industry, while legendary songwriter Carole Bayer Sager will receive the Johnny Mercer Award.

In addition to Missy, this year's inductees include songwriter and producer Dallas Austin, the artist formerly known as Cat Stevens, folk icon John Prine and Jack Tempchin, who co-wrote the Eagles hits "Peaceful Easy Feeling" and "Already Gone."

