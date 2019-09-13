Justin Timberlake teams with Tiger Woods to raise millions for the Bahamas: It's "a really special place to me"

ABC/Tyler Golden

ABC/Tyler GoldenJustin Timberlake is coming to the aid of the Bahamas, after the islands were devastated by Hurricane Dorian.

"The Bahamas is a really special place to me. I’ve spent a lot of time there over the years, both with my family and in the studio, so I want to do all I can to help and I hope you will too," JT wrote on Instagram.



The way that he's helping is teaming up with Tiger Woods and some corporate partners to establish the One Bahamas Fund, which will help "raise money and support for the restoration and rebuilding" efforts.

Justin, Tiger and their corporate partners have already pledged $6 million toward relief and rebuilding. Now, Tiger says in a statement, "Our hope is that others will join us in the effort so we can actually raise $12 million or more."

Justin wrote, "The damage and devastation the residents are facing after #HurricaneDorian is unfathomable so we’re matching dollar for dollar the the next $6 million raised. If you give $1 we’ll match it so we can hopefully turn that $6 million into $12 million, together."

That means that if you donate, say, $50, Justin, Tiger and the partners will match it with another $50, making a total donation of $100. You can find out more at OneBahamasFund.org.

