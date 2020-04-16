Justin Timberlake teams with Bill Murray for All-In Challenge

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images – Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images - Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQJustin Timberlake isn’t one to back down from a challenge, So when “good friends” Michael Strahan and Ellen DeGeneres approached him to take part in the All-In Challenge, to raise money for people struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, JT was…all in!

The All-In Challenge features celebrities and athletes each offering a chance at a once-in-a-lifetime experience in exchange for a donation of $10 or more.

Justin announced in a video posted to his Instagram account on Wednesday that he is offering two lucky fans an all-expenses paid trip to the Pebble Beach Golf Resort in Monterey, California for a round of golf and dinner with him and Bill Murray.

All donations will benefit Meals on Wheels America, No Kid Hungry, America’s Food Fund and World Central Kitchen.

“Roughly 17 million people are in need of food as a result of the corona virus,” he explains in the nearly 2:50 clip. “I want you to join me and everyone else you’ve seen go all in and go in yourself for four important causes.”

Timberlake then passed the challenge on to the host of NBC’s The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon, and pro golfer Tiger Woods.

Other once-in-a lifetime experiences include spending a day with DeGeneres on her daytime talk show; a walk-on role in a Martin Scorsese film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro; and a role in Kevin Hart’s next movie.

Details are available at allinchallenge.com.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.