Justin Timberlake & SZA go to "The Other Side" in new video for 'Trolls World Tour' tune

RCA Records

RCA RecordsAs promised, Justin Timberlake has released new music from the soundtrack of his upcoming animated film, Trolls World Tour.

The song, "The Other Side," is a collaboration with SZA and was co-written by Justin, SZA, Max Martin and others. An accompanying video shows the two dancing in a variety of silvery rooms, while SZA rocks a number of different outfits, including a sparkly bodysuit. Justin, however, sticks to basic black. In a throwback to '90s hip-hop clips, much of the video is shot using a fish-eye lens.

The entire Trolls World Tour soundtrack, coming March 13, was executive-produced by Justin, and features original tunes and covers of well-known songs, such as Heart's "Barracuda," The Scorpions' "Rock You Like a Hurricane" and Daft Punk's "One More Time." The movie arrives April 17.

In addition to Justin and SZA, artists featured on the soundtrack -- and in most cases, in the film as well -- include Kelly Clarkson, Mary J. Blige, R&B star Anderson .Paak, funk legends George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, country star Dierks [derks] Bentley, sister group HAIM and many more.

The movie's stars -- Anna Kendrick, James Corden, Kenan Thompson, Sam Rockwell and Rachel Bloom -- also sing on the soundtrack.

"Creating something that serves the movie while still being able to exist apart from it has been a fun challenge that was made even more exciting by working with the other amazing artists that helped us put this together," Justin says in a statement.

Here's the track listing for the Trolls World Tour soundtrack:

"The Other Side" – SZA & Justin Timberlake

"Trolls Wanna Have Good Times" – Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Ester Dean, Icona Pop, Kenan Thompson & the Pop Trolls

"Don’t Slack" – Anderson .Paak & Justin Timberlake

"It’s All Love" – Anderson .Paak, Justin Timberlake, Mary J. Blige & George Clinton

"Just Sing" – Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Kelly Clarkson, Mary J. Blige, Anderson .Paak & Kenan Thompson

"One More Time" – Anthony Ramos

"Atomic Dog World Tour Remix" – George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Anderson .Paak & Mary J. Blige

Rainbows, Unicorns, Everything Nice" – Walt Dohrn & Joseph Shirley

"Rock N Roll Rules" – HAIM & Ludwig Göransson

"Leaving Lonesome Flats" – Dierks Bentley

"Born to Die" – Kelly Clarkson

"Trolls 2 Many Hits Mashup" – Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Icona Pop & the Pop Trolls

"Barracuda" – Rachel Bloom

"Yodel Beat" – Ludwig Göransson

"Crazy Train" – Rachel Bloom

"I Fall to Pieces" – Sam Rockwell

"Perfect for Me" – Justin Timberlake

"Rock You Like a Hurricane" – Rachel Bloom

"It’s All Love (History of Funk)" – Anderson .Paak, Mary J. Blige & George Clinton

"Just Sing (Trolls World Tour)" – Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, James Corden, Kelly Clarkson, George Clinton, Mary J. Blige, Anderson .Paak, Rachel Bloom, Kenan Thompson, Anthony Ramos, Red Velvet, Icona Pop & Sam Rockwell

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.