Justin Timberlake sells NYC penthouse for $29 million

Isa Foltin/Getty Images

Justin Timberlake is rolling in the dough as we roll into 2022: He’s just sold one of his properties for nearly 30 million dollars.

The Wall Street Journal reports that records show JT unloaded his New York City penthouse for $29 million in December. The four-bedroom, 5,400-square-foot residence is part of a condo in Manhattan’s trendy Tribeca neighborhood, where owners have included Jennifer Lawrence and Mike Myers.

Justin bought the place for just over $20 million in 2017, so he’s made a decent profit. Meanwhile, the unidentified buyer also snapped up a triplex in Soho for $49 million in November.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Justin and wife Jessica Biel also own property in L.A., Montana and Nashville, TN. Last year, they put their 10-acre Hollywood estate on sale for $35 million. At the time, the couple’s realtor told the Wall Street Journal that they were selling because they’ve been spending less time in LA lately.

Justin is apparently hard at work on new music, based on the social media posts he’s shared of himself in the studio with frequent collaborator, Timbaland. His most recent album was 2018’s Man of the Woods. Later this year, he’ll mark the 20th anniversary of his debut solo album, Justified.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.