Justin Timberlake releasing new single on Wednesday: "Let's gooo!"

Justin got on Instagram to announce that the first single from the soundtrack, called "The Other Side," will be out on Wednesday. It's a collaboration with R&B singer/songwriter SZA, who you may have seen performing at the 2018 Grammys or in that Pepsi Zero Sugar ad with Missy Elliott.

"I've been working for at least the past year on the Trolls World Tour soundtrack and whoa! I can't believe how this thing came out," said Justin in an Instagram video. "I worked with so many different artists...and it just came out crazy, I can't wait for you guys to hear it."

Among the artists Justin mentioned: Kelly Clarkson, Mary J. Blige, and funk legend George Clinton, all of whom lend their voices to the animated movie.

He added, "Crazy music that I can't believe is for an animated movie! Enjoy! Let's go! Let's go!"

Trolls World Tour finds Justin reprising his character of Branch, from the original movie Trolls. In this sequel, Branch and his friends learn that there are multiple Troll tribes scattered across different lands, and each land features a different kind of music.

Branch and Poppy, played by Anna Kendrick, must work to unite all the Trolls against Queen Barb, played by Rachel Bloom, who wants to destroy all other kinds of music so that her land's genre, rock, will reign supreme.

The movie hits theaters April 17. The last Trolls soundtrack gave Justin a number-one hit in "Can't Stop the Feeling!"

