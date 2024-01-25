Justin Timberlake releases “Selfish” single and video, new album coming March 15

Charlotte Rutherford

After weeks of teases, Justin Timberlake has finally released his new single, “Selfish,” along with a music video. His new album, Everything I Thought It Was, will be out March 15 — it’s now available for preorder.

Speaking with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Justin explains the album’s title: “I was playing it for people around me. They’re like, ‘Oh, this sounds like everything we know you for.’ And then another friend of mine was like, ‘Oh, this sounds like everything I thought I wanted from you.'”

“It was like that sort of phrase, in one way or another, was in the air,” he says. “And I thought to myself about how some of the songs are more introspective and some of them are more what I think people know me for.”

As for the new song “Selfish,” he says it was somewhat inspired by John Lennon’s “Jealous Guy.”

“We were talking about the song itself and just breaking down the idea that you just don’t hear that from men often, that they would express an emotion that makes them vulnerable,” Justin explains. “And then growing up the way I grew up, you’re taught not to do that.”

In the song, Justin sings, “Your lips were made for mine/And my heart would go flatline/If it wasn’t beatin’ for you all the time/So if I get jealous, I can’t help it/I want every bit of you, I guess I’m selfish.”

Justin also previewed his upcoming stint on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

“I flirted with the idea of, should I host or ask to host? And then I just thought, ‘No, this album is really special to me in a different way’ … but I also cannot imagine that I won’t get pulled into a sketch or two.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.