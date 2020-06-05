Justin Timberlake makes passionate plea demanding justice for Breonna Taylor

Vera Anderson/WireImage

Vera Anderson/WireImageFollowing the arrests made in relation to the death of George Floyd, Justin Timberlake is reminding fans that the fight for justice is far from over.

In an Instagram post from Thursday night, the "Sexy Back" singer urged his 58 million followers to not forget about Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was gunned down by police conducting a "no-knock warrant" in her own home on March 13.

Alongside a post containing the websites of helpful organizations like the NAACP, Color Of Change, and Center For Policing Academy, Timberlake wrote, "Yesterday I was happy to hear the other three officers were charged in the death of #GeorgeFloyd but today we mourn with the family who has laid him to rest. I send my sincere condolences and prayers to them."

"We also know no one has yet to be charged in the death of #BreonnaTaylor so there is more work to do to bring her justice," the caption continued. "There are crucial organizations on the ground who are doing the work to get her justice and do the work to end systematic racism."

"Please follow, donate and support their hard work," the 39-year-old concluded before tagging the five organizations he wishes his followers support: BYP 100, NAACP, Black Futures Lab, Movement for Black Lives and Center for Policing Equality.

By Danielle Long

