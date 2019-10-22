Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry among investors in new virtual reality company

ABC/Eddy Chen

ABC/Eddy ChenJustin Timberlake, Katy Perry and Katy's fiancé, Orlando Bloom, are among the big stars who've invested in a new virtual reality startup company, Billboard reports.

Sandbox VR, based in Hong Kong, has just raised $11 million in new funding thanks to Katy, Orlando, Justin and other big names like Will Smith and NBA star Kevin Durant.

According Billboard, Sandbox uses motion-capture technology to create "immersive virtual reality experiences."

In a statement, Sandbox CEO Steve Zhao said, "We're incredibly honored to be able to work with some of the most talented and influential artists, athletes, and actors in the world. Their support is a vote of confidence that our platform will one day become the new medium for the future of sports, music, and storytelling."

Billboard notes that Sandbox doesn't currently offer any music-centric experiences, but the virtual reality concert itself seems to be booming. Top artists ike Billie Eilish and Post Malone have streamed VR concerts recently, and the companies MelodyVR and NextVR are also offering the technology for concerts.

