Justin Timberlake, Justin Bieber featured on DJ Khaled’s new album, ‘Khaled Khaled’

Epic Records

Justin Timberlake, Justin Bieber and Post Malone are among the artists who will be featured on DJ Khaled’s new album, Khaled Khaled.

DJ Khaled announced Wednesday that the album is coming Friday and also revealed the star-studded track list.

Justin Timberlake is featured on a track called “Just Be,” while Bieber is featured on the song “Let It Go,” along with 21 Savage. Post is on a song called “I Did It,” which also features hip-hop heavy hitters Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby and DaBaby.

Bieber previously worked with Khaled on the number-one hit “I’m the One,” and the top-five hit “No Brainer.”

Khaled Khaled is the follow up to 2019’s Father of Asahd.

