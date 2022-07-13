Justin Timberlake joins TikTok: “I think this is gonna go really…”

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Get ready to cry yourself a river, because Justin Timberlake has officially joined TikTok — and brought his catalog of hits along with him.

Now you can create videos using the official audio from songs like “Mirrors,” “What Goes Around…Comes Around,” “Cry Me a River” and many more JT smashes. “Alright guys, I guess we’re TikTokkin’ now,” says the singer in his first post. “You know what? I think this is gonna go really …” and then the video cuts off.

Prior to officially joining the social media platform, Justin was already a TikTok presence thanks to “SexyBack.” It was one of the Top 10 Comeback Tracks on the platform in 2021, with over 1.4 million video creations.

The next time JT busts some wack dance moves that go viral, he can apologize on TikTok.

