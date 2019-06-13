Justin Timberlake & Halsey to receive special honors at Songwriters Hall of Fame tonight

John Shearer/Getty Images for M2M Construction; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Justin Timberlake and Halsey may be global pop stars, but they're also songwriters -- and that's what both are going to be honored for tonight as the Songwriters Hall of Fame holds its annual induction and awards gala in New York City.

Justin will receive the Hall's Contemporary Icon Award, while Halsey will get the Hal David Starlight Award. The Contemporary Icon Award is given to a songwriter/artist who has "attained an iconic status in pop culture."

This is only the second time the Icon Award has been given out: The first winner was Lady Gaga, in 2015. As for the Starlight Award, that's given to young songwriters making an impact in the industry. Previous winners include Sara Bareilles, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, John Legend, Jason Mraz, John Mayer, and Rob Thomas.

Rob was the first artist ever to win the Starlight Award, way back in 2004, and he tells ABC Radio he admires Halsey's work, and her drive.

"I think she's a crazy talent," Rob says of Halsey, who topped the charts for 12 weeks with "Closer," with The Chainsmokers, and on her own with her current hit, "Without Me."

"The first time I saw her was [when] she did a cameo on that show Roadies," Thomas recalls. "That was the first time I'd ever heard of her, and then I went and started going down the rabbit hole."

"In this day and age, it seems like...when you're just starting out and you're trying to build a name for yourself, you have to be hella talented, and then you have to have hella hustle," Rob continues, adding, "So I'm always amazed when I see these unbelievably talented artists that are out there that are just carving out their own space and making it happen."

