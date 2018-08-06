Justin Timberlake Defends P!nk Canceling Concert For Sickness & Beach Day

Last week it was reported that Pink’s Sydney concert on Friday was going to be canceled due to a respiratory infection.

But then she was photographed by paparazzi spending the day at the beach with her family.

After being called out, Pink reluctantly had to defend herself by explaining that what the paparazzi doesn’t show are the 2 doctor visits, antibiotics, and steroids.

After seeing the criticism, pal Justin Timberlake couldn’t help but defend the artist by saying, “I’m here to tell you that you won’t find a harder working, more authentically talented, and more thankful for her place on that stage and her fans than this woman.”

Do you think Pink did anything wrong by spending time with her family on the beach?