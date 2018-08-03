Justin Timberlake Created A New Game Show!

When you think Justin Timberlake…you think music. But in the future you may be thinking GAME SHOW! Fox has a new game show in the works called “Spin the Wheel”, where there could be a $20 MILLION winner every night, and it was co-created by JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE!

The show involves pop culture trivia questions, and spinning a giant, 40-foot wheel! Not sure if it’s like a Wheel Of Fortune wheel or a showcase showdown Price Is Right type of wheel

DAX SHEPARD is the host Justin prob won’t be on until ratings need a boost. – No premiere date yet.