Justin Timberlake crashes Pennsylvania phone bankers' Zoom call

Jens Kalaene/picture alliance via Getty Images

Justin Timberlake gave a group of campaign volunteers an extra boost ahead of Election Day.

The singer surprised a Zoom call of Pennsylvania phone bankers supporting Joe Biden on Monday. He entered the chat as “Justin Branch,” and quickly revealed himself to the stunned volunteers.

“I just wanted to tell you guys you have a huge fan in me,” Justin said.

“So, as you know, your city, your state is going to be huge in this election,” he continued. “I always was told when I was young that the hardest work that you do is the work that nobody gets to see. I think that really is apropos to what you guys are doing behind the scenes for the campaign. And I just wanted to come on and say how much I appreciate it, and you guys are the real rock stars. So, thank you so much.”

The callers then took turns sharing with Justin how they got involved in the campaign and Justin expressed how much they inspire him.

“We need a country and a world that condemns racism,” Justin said on the call. “And you see how the little things that are a part of this bigger system can hold back so many people and we need a president who is going to fight for those people.”

He added, “Seeing how Joe has stood up against that — and Joe has so much experience. And I think Kamala’s, like, the coolest human on earth. She’s just so real. She’s all the things that I want to see in a leader. And just seeing them together and knowing what they can do for our country, I’m really fired up.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.