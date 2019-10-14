Justin Timberlake collaborating with Lizzo, SZA & Meek Mill

ABC/Eddy ChenRemember back in August, when Justin Timberlake teased a project with Lizzo? Turns out she isn't the only artist he's been working with.

"I just called my publishers and I said, 'You know, I just want to work with young, fresh people, and I want to collaborate more," JT told Entertainment Tonight. "I've been songwriting and producing for so long -- I want to experience that energy, and I want to work with people that I think are truly amazing."

So in addition to Lizzo, Justin reveals, "I worked with SZA the other day and just worked with Meek Mill. I'm having these experiences that are fueling me in such a different way and...I think it was really birthed out of feeling like, what can I do right now to just be a part of my community and integrate."

As for Lizzo, Justin says, "We got in [the studio] and we got a couple of ideas. I'm not going to tell you too much about what we did together in the studio."

He teases, "If she wants to tell you she can, but it's flames. It is so good. I am so excited about it."

No word on when we'll get to hear all these new collabs. Justin's last album was 2018's Man of the Woods.