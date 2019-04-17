Justin Timberlake bonded with Tiger Woods over fatherhood: "We wanted our children to watch us at our best"

Andrew Redington/Getty ImagesTiger Woods has made Time magazine's annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world, and none other than golf-obsessed singer Justin Timberlake has written an essay paying tribute to the champion athlete. In the essay, Justin explains that it isn't just golf that he and Tiger found they had in common.

"Last year, Tiger Woods and I spent time together, just the two of us, talking about being fathers," Justin writes. "We discussed how we want our children to see us and how you balance your dedication to them with competitive drive."

Justin adds, "I told him about how my son, who just turned 4, has started to realize what I do. We bonded over the fact that we wanted our children to watch us at our best. Tiger told me that he hoped his children, who are 11 and 10, would one day see him win a major."

"On April 14 in Augusta, Ga., they did just that when Tiger won his 15th career major -- and first in 11 years -- capping arguably the greatest comeback in sports history," Justin continued. "What a dream come true. For Tiger. For all of us."

After Woods won the Masters last weekend, he brought tears to many fans' eyes as he joyfully embraced his son Charlie, just as he'd embraced his own father 22 years ago when he won the tournament the first time.

According to Golf Digest, after his win, Woods said, "My dad was here in ’97, now I’m the dad sharing it with my kids. I’m at a loss for words…To see what it’s like to have their dad win a major championship, I hope it’s something they never forget.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.