Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods bringing new sports bar to Scotland’s St. Andrews

Courtesy T-Squared Social

Now that Justin Timberlake has opened his new sports bar in New York’s Times Square, he’s going to bringing it to one of the most famous golf courses in the world.

T-Squared Social, Justin and Tiger Woods‘ joint venture, will open in St. Andrews, Scotland, just three minutes away from the iconic Old Course, which was established in 1552 and is considered to be the world’s oldest golf course.

The eatery will open in a refurbished triplex theater and keep one of the movie screens so it can show films, live-to-cinema events and event TV programming. As previously reported, in addition to elevated bar food and cocktails, T-Squared Social features golf simulators, bowling, darts and plenty of big-screen TVs to watch sports events.

“I’ve come to St. Andrews many times to play golf, including to compete in The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship,” JT said in a statement. “I’m honored to be able to invest in the town and bring our second T-Squared Social here. Our new venue is so much more than a typical sports bar experience – it’s a place you can go to be entertained without sacrificing quality or comfort.”

