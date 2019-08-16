Justin Timberlake and Lizzo hit studio together — new collab on the way?

ABC/Eddy Chen

It didn't take Justin Timberlake long to rush back into the studio. But this time, he had a surprising guest in tow that's sparking collab rumors and tons of flame emojis.

Justin posted a video to his Instagram with the caption, "Lizzo flames, brb," which features him jamming to what appears to be a new song as the "Truth Hurts" artist reclines on a leather couch and bounces her hand in approval.

However, it hasn't been confirmed if the song is a collaboration or just a new Lizzo track, since only her vocals can be heard saying, "Get back, get back."

Fans are clearly hopeful this means new music is on the way, since they've already spammed the comments section with flame emojis and pleas for the collab to be released soon.

Justin began teasing new music in March, when he hinted on Instagram that he's back to work with his frequent producer and collaborator, Timbaland.

Justin's Man of the Woods tour ended in April.

