Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon drop super relatable "Quarantine Remix"

NBC/Christopher Polk/Getty ImagesAs Americans mark nearly a month of self-quarantine due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake were inspired by their collective boredom to put a remix on one of their previous conversations.

Dubbed the "Quarantine Remix," Fallon dropped the earworm on his Tuesday edition of The Tonight Show: At Home Edition. The two didn't rely on instruments to concoct their quarantine tune, but instead utilized common kitchenware or sounds one makes when they're completely bored -- like yawning and beatboxing.

Starting off the track with a joke conversation of the two asking if the other is home, it quickly devolves into a cacophony of other sounds as the two race about their respective homes to create new noises.

As Jimmy enlists the help of his rotary phone, back massager and cupboard drawers, Justin uses his hoodie strings and mixing bowl.

There's also a hilarious moment where the two take a break to loudly sip coffee from a mug that hilariously bears the others' face.

Of course, the two also sound off some ultra relatable phrases, such as the "Can't Stop the Feeling" singer growling in frustration, "I want to eat!"

The song ends with Fallon and Timberlake urging fans to donate to the GoFundMe that benefits America's Food Fund.

The Tonight Show: At Home Edition airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.

